Consequence Claps Back At Drake After Kanye West Diss

There might not be a better way to have capped off the tail end of the Roc-A-Fella era than a joint effort between a founding member and his most successful pupil. Kanye West and Jay-Z stood atop of the world when they dropped Watch The Throne in 2011, arguably the best collaborative album that's emerged in hip-hop. The two rappers reflected on their accumulative successes, as well as the world that surrounded them. Moments like "Murder To Excellence" explored the wealth disparity in America while records like "N***as in Paris" remain timeless bangers that still go off 'til this day.