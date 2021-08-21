Cancel
Consequence Claps Back At Drake After Kanye West Diss

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Drake became a trending topic on Twitter thanks to his new feature on the Trippie Redd song "Betrayal." This track was a late addition to the album Trip At Knight and by all accounts, it is the best song on the album. This track sees Drake getting out of his comfort zone as he raps over hyperpop production. Overall, it's a solid effort from both artists, however, it is Drake's bars that are getting all of the attention.

