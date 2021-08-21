Cancel
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain newcomer Lionel Messi taps into NFT market with new digital range

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a busy summer for the legendary Lionel Messi with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar launching his own exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collection after his stunning recent Barcelona exit. The Argentina international is now settling in with his new Parisien teammates after winning Copa America with the Albiceleste and...

SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
UEFANBC Sports

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Man City ‘done deal’ for Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked for a move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward did not start in their Serie A opener on Sunday. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who works for our partners at Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to Juventus that he should not start against Udinese. He was instead included on the bench despite being fully fit.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

PSG fans give Messi huge ovation; Galtier's Nice routs Lille

Lionel Messi stood and smiled, looking transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted the soccer great's name — “Leo Messi Leo Messi” — before Saturday's French league game against Strasbourg. PSG s latest signing joined four other recruits as they were presented before some 49,000 fans at Parc des Princes before...
FIFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Report: Paris Saint-Germain not buying Cristiano Ronaldo; don't want to sell Kylian Mbappe

The pairing that would figuratively set the footballing world on fire may remain only a thing of fantasies and versions of "FIFA" video games. Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker Kylian Mbappe could soon request a transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Mbappe is out of contract following the current season and hasn't yet committed his future to his current employer, and Paris Saint-Germain may decide that selling him during the summer transfer window that closes at the end of the month may be better than losing him for nothing next year.
WorldThe Drum

Messinomics: how Lionel Messi delivers on and off the pitch

After Lionel Messi's shock transfer from his beloved Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, Amar Singh, senior brand manager at Budweiser UK, gives a first-hand account of the Argentine magician's ability to do the business off the pitch as well as on it. It only took seven days to rock football. On...
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants Juventus exit as Lionel Messi's PSG move has hurt his self-esteem' and is 'even open to joining Man City should Real Madrid get Kylian Mbappe'... despite his previous history with rivals United

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus as he is angry following Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain and is terrified of another season in Turin, according to reports. Reports from Italy claim the Portuguese forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the 36-year-old to Manchester City for just £25million, as an...
Soccerkelo.com

Lionel Messi launches ‘Messiverse’ NFT crypto art collection

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic and will go on sale on Friday. Messi, 34, is portrayed as a king, superhero and Greek titan in works...
CelebritiesYardbarker

Lionel Messi and wife Antonella smiling again on night out in Paris

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella have a smile back on their faces once again. The pair were distraught to leave Barcelona, as they had decided back in December to stay put in Catalonia. Now that their future is resolved, however, and they’re beginning to make their life in Paris, they’ve recalibrated and reset.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Lionel Messi Has a New Team, and a New Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. On Tuesday afternoon, Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, the club he called home for more than two decades. He boarded a plane to Paris and emerged in the window of Le Bourget Airport to wave to his fans. This was...new. Messi has been nothing but loyal throughout his career: 21 years with Barcelona’s academy and squad is proof of that. He’s been mostly the same with his watches—you’d call his wrist an exemplary team player. For years, after he got an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak as a gift after winning his first title with Barcelona in 2005, he wore the brand frequently. He became an ambassador in 2010, and then collaborated on a watch with the house in 2012. For the past few years, he’s worn a hulking Jacob & Co. with a dial in blue and white, to reflect the colors of the flag representing Messi’s native Argentina. That watch is the result of another collaboration and partnership Messi solidified in 2019. But Messi is clearly up for trying new things, and his team loyalties aren’t the only thing that’s shifted. As he popped out of a window at the airport to greet the fans of his new team, Paris St.-Germain, he was wearing a new watch: a Rolex Yacht Master.
SoccerPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Ligue 1 soccer: How to watch Messi and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg Saturday (8-14-21) for FREE

PARIS (AP) — Negotiations on Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain took just a few days. Expect a longer wait for his debut. The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn’t afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'It has been truly incredible!': Lionel Messi given a hero's welcome by jubilant Paris Saint-Germain fans at the Parc des Princes ahead of French giants first home game of the season against Strasbourg

Lionel Messi was given a huge ovation by the Paris Saint-Germain supporters after he was unveiled at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening before his new side's first home game of the season against Strasbourg. Messi will line for the French side this term having completed a stunning free...

