Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘So fluffy they’re like teddy bears’: thousands of native bees emerge in Western Australia

By Calla Wahlquist
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eU58a_0bYykX7t00

Thousands of fluffy native bees are emerging from the clay pans in Western Australia in bumper nesting colonies, after a year of above-average rainfall has wildflowers blooming.

Dawson’s burrowing bees, or Amegilla dawsoni , emerge from the ground from a few weeks every spring to breed and dig new burrows, which they will line with wax and fill with pollen and eggs.

On Hamelin Station Reserve, a property managed by Bush Heritage Australia, more than 5,000 burrows have appeared in a long colony near Hamelin Pool, a marine reserve off Shark Bay about 400km north of Perth.

It’s the largest colony since the reserve managers, Michelle and Ken Judd, moved to the reserve three years ago.

Michelle Judd says the bees are so preoccupied with their breeding season that humans – including a school group – have been allowed to quietly and carefully wander into the swarm.

Related: Bees bounce back after Australia’s black summer: ‘Any life is good life’

“It’s fantastic, like it’s just humming,” she said. “The noise from these bees, because they are quite large too, the humming is very loud.”

Dawson’s burrowing bees grow to about three centimetres in length and are “so fluffy they are like teddy bears”, Judd said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41P0EN_0bYykX7t00
The male Dawson’s burrowing bee waiting for a female to emerge to mate with. Photograph: Richard McLellan/Bush Heritage Australia.

They are also gentle – only the females have stings, and if you stand quietly both male and female bees will come to perch.

“Last week we had our Malgana Aboriginal rangers coming out to do some training on the property, and they were absolutely fascinated,” Judd said. “Two landed on the hand of one of the fellas. They were mating on his hand. He was just sitting really still and they just went about their business.”

Mating is the main objective. Male bees emerge from their burrows before the females and skim the surface of the clay flats in packs. Female bees emit a pheromone before they emerge, attracting packs of males to their burrow.

“As soon as she comes out you can have this ball of 20 males, all tumbling along with this one female, everybody fighting for the one girl, and then as soon as she’s fertilised they’re not interested in her again,” Judd said.

“So she can go about totally un-annoyed by the males once she’s fertilised.”

Once fertilised, female Dawson’s burrowing bees begin digging out a tunnel which can be up to 2cm in diameter and 30cm long, with a turret up to 2cm high to protect the holes against any dirt falling in. They then line the egg chambers with wax, fill them with pollen and nectar, and lay one egg in each before carefully closing up the tunnel so the eggs can grow and pupate over the next year.

Exhausted by her efforts, the female bee then dies.

It is a short and busy life cycle. Judd says the higher than average rainfall, which allowed for the growth of the bees’ two favourite flowers, could account for the larger than usual colony.

“It could also be an indication of recovery because we’ve been removing hard-hoofed animals off the landscape,” she said. “There’s a lot less disturbance for them.”

Dr Terry Houston, a research associate and bee expert from the Western Australian Museum, described Dawson’s burrowing bees in an entry for the museum’s website “one of the largest and handsomest of Australia’s native bees”.

He said watching an active nesting colony was “one of the most exciting entomological experiences.”

“Well, I think they are handsome, don’t you?” Houston told Guardian Australia. “They are handsome in that they are so robust in their form, and they have the lovely furry thoraxes. Maybe it’s a term that not everyone would choose to use.”

Related: A bee: before it dies, its mouth opens and closes, kissing the ground | Helen Sullivan

In a dry year with fewer plants to forage on, Houston says, the pupa will stay in their burrows.

Most of Australia’s 2,000 species of native bees are burrowing bees, Houston said. It’s a product of evolving from wasps; and most of the “more primitive”, less social bees have kept it up.

It is the social nature of European honeybees, which form such large hives, that have made them such a successful and commercially popular species, to an extent that native bee populations around the world are threatened.

“Bees have been around since the time of the dinosaurs, and perhaps even longer, so they have had a long period of evolution,” Houston said. “So they have diversified across every continent except Antarctica.”

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Guardian Australia#Teddy Bears#Hamelin Station Reserve#Heritage Australia#Malgana Aboriginal#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

Fourteen red admirals on a buddleia: sign of a good butterfly summer?

The number of butterflies on a buddleia bush is our best informal measurement of a butterfly summer. Buddleias may be non-native – and one of the “weeds” disparaged by the Daily Mail this month for disfiguring Brighton – but the extravagantly scented purple tubes are a rich source of late-summer nectar when other blooms are relatively scarce. Colourful garden nymphalids – small tortoiseshells, peacocks, red admirals, commas – must fuel up because they hibernate as adult butterflies; they’re joined by the painted lady, mustering the energy to migrate to sunnier climes.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Morrison’s ‘safe plan’ for living with Covid may be necessary, even sensible. But it won’t be safe

I’m not sure exactly when the word “safe” was added to the word “plan” in prime ministerial sentences, but it crept there sometime during this parliamentary sitting week. I noticed this particularly on Thursday. “Our national plan is a safe plan,” Scott Morrison told reporters in his courtyard at Parliament House. “It’s the safe plan to ensure that Australia can open up again with confidence.”
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Footage shows a young woman forcing quokka to vape in Western Australia

A teenager in western Australia has been seen in a video allegedly forcing a quokka to vape from an e-cigarette, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the teen is seen on Rottnest Island, off the coast of the city of Perth, giggling as she pushes an e-cigarette down the quokka’s throat. The creature can be seen in the video standing on its back legs and licking the device, thinking it to be food.
Sciencecoolhunting.com

New Dragonlike Species of Dinosaur Discovered in Australia

The fossil of a massive pterosaur found a decade ago in the Australian outback has been confirmed as a previously unknown species of dinosaur. The creature—with an estimated seven-meter wingspan and “40 razor-sharp teeth”—is being compared to a dragon. To explain the size, Tim Richards (a researcher at the University of Queensland) says to picture a wingspan only slightly smaller than a hang-glider. “It would have been a fearsome sight,” he says. “From its morphology, it’s mostly likely adapted for a carnivorous lifestyle. Its teeth were probably designed more for holding on to slippery fish.” It has been named Thapunngaka shawi, “a combination of the Wanamara nation words for ‘spear’ and ‘mouth,’ and the surname of the person who discovered the fossil.” Believed to have lived 105 million years ago, it’s the biggest flying reptile to have existed on the continent. Read more at The Guardian.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Queensland scientists brave crocodiles and deadly jellyfish to regrow seagrass

Researchers have been forced to avoid crocodiles, deadly jellyfish and even quicksand-like mud to replant seagrass beds south of Cairns as part of a project they hope to expand across tropical Australia. The underwater meadows at Mourilyan Harbour were once thriving habitats, providing food for prawns, dugongs and green sea...
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Due to Illegal Rewilding, Wild Beavers Across Scotland Suddenly Increased to 1,000

Wild beavers have taken over lakes and rivers across Scotland's southern Highlands following a sudden increase in their numbers. NatureScot's survey estimates 1,000 beavers now inhabit the wild, getting to rivers north of Dundee in the east, westwards to Crianlarich, north of Loch Lomond, and south to Stirling on the river Forth. NatureScot is a government conservation agency.
AnimalsCNET

World's rarest rabbit rescued after being spotted on Facebook

Authorities from Kerinci Seblat National Park in Indonesia have rescued a Sumatran striped rabbit, a vanishingly rare endangered species, after it was seen in a Facebook post. Nonprofit conservation organization Fauna & Flora International and park officials worked together to locate and retrieve the rabbit. "It is understood that the...
EconomyPosted by
30Seconds

Fremantle Markets in Western Australia: Where History Meets the Present

The foundation stone for the Fremantle Markets, Western Australia's oldest market, was laid in 1897. It is one of the few buildings in Australia that continues to be used for its original purpose. In 1897, visitors to the markets arrived by horse and cart; today you can catch the train from Perth and walk up from the station or ride the free cat bus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy