There are few things as scary or as saddening as a car crash, especially when the car in question is an enthusiast vehicle. Recently, we saw a Ferrari 458 flip in a crazy track day crash. That was followed by a story of a man who crashed an Integra Type R he was about to sell, and we've even seen an exotic car pileup. All of these crashes are sad to watch, but luckily, none of them resulted in any serious injuries. The story that we bring you today is also without any loss of life or serious injury, but in this case, the moron showing off didn't even crash his own car.