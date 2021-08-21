Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Here’s the rub: facial massage can have benefits but not for your skin

By Brittney Rigby
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4k9J_0bYykBx900
Women self-administering facial massages at home Photograph: Fiordaliso/Getty Images

Whether it’s with a jade roller, a gua sha or simply your fingers, facial massages are all over social media, from TikTok demonstrations to Instagram ads.

They make lofty, appealing promises – claiming to improve blood circulation, reduce puffiness and water retention by stimulating the lymphatic system, combat wrinkles and sagging skin or even sculpt away double chins.

But dermatologists doubt the efficacy. Dr Cara McDonald, a specialist dermatologist based in Victoria, notes that “there are not many randomised control trials, which are the gold standard in scientific research”. Sydney-based dermatologist Dr Natasha Cook is even blunter, calling the benefits “fundamentally mythological”.

“Anything that’s visual will be popular on Instagram and TikTok platforms. It doesn’t mean they work,” Cook says.

“It’s an entertainment piece, I think that’s all it is. If you understand the essence of ageing … the action of rolling or massaging just does not equate with fixing that, except for [being] a glorified facial.

“Let’s face it … we’re all insecure as people, so anything that can make us feel less of that is always appealing. That’s the key with the beauty industry, it buys into that fundamental fear.”

McDonald agrees that “consumers should be alert to sales and marketing campaigns via influencers and social media accounts”. But, she acknowledges, the tools are “relatively cheap” in the realm of skincare doodads and massaging is easy, so she understands the appeal. After all, “skin is in and with the dominance of social media and self-comparison”, people are always looking for the next trendy way to self-optimise.

Is it really a skin treatment? I just don’t really think so

Dr Natasha Cook

But as physiotherapist David O’Brian, a co-owner of Glebe Physio in Sydney, explains, even if facial massage doesn’t deliver benefits to the skin, it can be good for facial muscles.

Massage is often used as part of a broader treatment plan for jaw pain known as temporomandibular disorder – which can be “very painful and scary”, O’Brian says – and the condition’s associated headaches.

“There are many muscles that attach your jaw to different parts of your skull and neck, and facial massage can help to reduce the tone in those muscles to assist in getting it moving again,” O’Brian explains.

“Your physiotherapist will usually have you lying on your back with your head resting comfortably on a pillow. They then provide gentle pressure to the muscles that they believe are involved in your pain, usually with their fingertips or thumbs.”

Effective facial massage usually provides “some immediate relief” from the jaw pain or headache. O’Brian says it is “difficult [but] possible” to try the technique at home.

“The easiest muscles to attempt this on are the masseter muscle and the temporalis muscle. You can find the masseter muscle towards the back part of your cheeks, towards your ears,” he says.

“The temporalis muscle can be found in the front part of your temples and covers a large portion of the side of your skull. Both muscles can be felt bunching up underneath your fingertips when you clench your jaw.

“If you Google these muscles, you can see roughly where they sit on your skull and face. Apply gentle pressure across the muscles, and if you find any spots that are particularly tender, press into them.”

But other muscles can also be affected, so if you’re experiencing jaw pain and dysfunction, O’Brian advises visiting a physio or dentist. Facial massage usually forms just one part of a much bigger treatment program, and “can be helpful in assisting with pain and dysfunction but shouldn’t be used as the sole treatment method”.

Related: Rhik Samadder tries … silent disco meditation: ‘A man in socks and a bandana is romancing a tree’

A health professional will have “a much more detailed knowledge of the muscles of your face and neck, and can also help to provide advice on how to prevent the problem from recurring”, he says.

O’Brian agrees with Cook and McDonald that facial massage can be “a nice way to help reduce stress and relax”, especially when combined with meditation or mindfulness.

But if you do try it at home – whether with a vibrating gadget, a gua sha that hugs your jaw or your fingertips – don’t overdo it. McDonald warns that there is “certainly a risk of too much of a good thing”.

“Excessive massage can cause skin inflammation or irritation and will have negative effects in sensitive skin types,” she says. O’Brian says that people with skin conditions like psoriasis and dermatitis should avoid massaging their face.

And if you’re interested in the practice for its effect on the skin, rather than the muscles, Cook suggests laser treatments are “a much better way to go”.

“Would it be really nice if [facial massage] could do that [improve skin]? Of course it would be … It probably does feel super relaxing, and it probably does relieve stress,” she says.

“But is it really a skin treatment? I just don’t really think so.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Skin Types#Facial Muscles#Fiordaliso Getty#Tiktok#Glebe Physio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ElectionsThe Guardian

Republican election audits have led to voting system breaches, experts say

Republican efforts to question Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 have led to voting system breaches experts say pose a risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems softwares used for designing ballots, configuring voting machines and tallying results were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Skin CareNew York Post

The 5 ways your nails may reveal if you’ve had COVID

You could find out if you’ve previously had Covid by looking at your nails, experts suggest. A handful of strange changes in the finger and toe nails have been documented over the course of the pandemic. Experts say nails are similar to the skin in that they can give clues...
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Hair CareNewsweek

You've Been Shampooing Your Hair Wrong This Whole Time

A beauty influencer claims we've all been washing our hair wrongly, and she demonstrated in a video exactly how it should be done, in a technique that's backed by experts. TikToker and YouTuber Abbey Yung regularly creates content with tips and advice on hair and beauty, and this latest video has gained over 4 million views in just one day.
HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause Your Skin to Itch?

You’re anxious, and your skin keeps itching. Are these symptoms related?. Though you might not think it, your skin can reveal some of your deepest emotions. Just think about the last time you blushed from embarrassment or felt goosebumps while listening to inspiring music. Anxiety, in particular, has several ways...
Skin CarePosted by
Health

This Hydrating Essence Works Wonders on Cystic Acne, Eczema, and Fine Lines

Now that summer is winding down, it's time to think about transitioning your skincare routine so that it's more suitable for the next few months. Even if you're in an overall cooler or warmer climate, the change of seasons always brings some skin concerns, including dryness. One way to combat dry skin? NeoGen Lab's Real Ferment Micro Essence—a "miracle in a bottle," according to shoppers—gives users "plump and hydrated skin" and a more youthful complexion.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

This Powerful Vitamin Will Completely Transform Your Skin

There is one addition to my skin-care routine that has completely changed the texture, appearance, and overall health of my skin: vitamin C. The hero ingredient is rich in antioxidants, helps collagen production, and improves pigmentation. The best part is that it's such an easy product to incorporate into your routine. I simply apply Medik8 C-Tetra Serum ($69) in the morning before moisturizer and SPF. My skin is now more radiant and my stubborn acne scars are finally fading.
Skin CareTelegraph

What is hyperpigmentation? Everything women over the age of 40 need to know

Skincare has been kicked into overdrive in the last year thanks to maskne (face mask induced acne), a need to seek solace through self-care and a pivot away from the daily urges to wear make-up (I can certainly attest to that). In fact, since the pandemic first usurped normal life, a whopping 81 per cent of us claim to have changed our beauty habits completely.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Professional Eye Treatment May Swipe Away Dark Circles and Droopy Eyelids

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever thought to yourself, “If only I could have a professional taking care of my skin daily”? We know we have — many, many times. Having a professional dermatologist or esthetician on call 24/7 definitely isn’t cheap though, and we just don’t always have the time to sit through a treatment.
Skin Carereviewed.com

Get smoother skin by adding this simple habit into your routine

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve never heard of dry brushing before, it may sound a bit strange or unpleasant, but it can be an effective way of exfoliating your body. In fact, dry brushing, or gliding a firm bristle brush over dry skin, is a centuries-old practice that's used in many luxe spas today for softer, brighter skin. It’s also on the growing list of treatments and practices that some add to their at-home body care routines as a way to upgrade their self-care. But these questions remain: How do you dry brush? Can you use any brush? And are there any proven benefits of brushing your dry skin?

Comments / 0

Community Policy