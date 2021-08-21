Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Pabst Blue Ribbon Commercial During AEW Was Originally Set To Feature Hangman Page

By Sean Ross Sapp
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a bit of a disagreement between Pabst Blue Ribbon and All Elite Wrestling, leading to the advertisement you saw on the program. PBR had hoped to capitalize on the Domino's/Nick Gage controversy of last week, and had rushed production of a commercial that was set to feature Adam "Hangman" Page. We're told that Page flew to St. Louis to film the commercial and was paid a flat fee, but that an All Elite Wrestling rep kiboshed the production. Pabst Blue Ribbon was told that in order to access AEW stars for a commercial placement during Dynamite, it would require a 2022 agreement and a "six figure investment." We have not been able to get a response from AEW directly on the matter.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Nick Gage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hangman Page#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Pbr#Dynamite#Fightful Select#Fightfulselect Com#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out

Andrew Zarian has stated a big name will debut at AEW All Out, “Gonna say this much… All out is going to have a great surprise.” Many are speculating Adam Cole, Ric Flair, or Daniel Bryan will debut. CM Punk really dropped a ton of gems on AEW Dynamite as...
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk Promo, Chris Jericho’s Future, Jon Moxley Update

Here are some AEW news items coming off the August 25th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. * As previously noted, Chris Jericho will be putting his AEW in-ring career on the line against MJF at the All Out PPV. In regards to when Jericho’s contract expires, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “there’s a one-year option. So in a sense, it’s up at the end of next year. So a year and a half left.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AJ Lee Posts A Video Of Herself Watching CM Punk’s AEW Debut

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee posted a video to her Instagram Stories last night, showing herself watching her husband, CM Punk, making his AEW debut. You can view the video at the link provided. It should also be noted that AJ Lee’s name was trending on Twitter last night during...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

USA Reportedly Not Thrilled With Top WWE Stars Returning To SmackDown

NBCUniversal/USA Network officials are reportedly not thrilled with Brock Lesnar and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch both being on WWE’s SmackDown brand. Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Lynch make her surprise return to quickly defeat Bianca Belair for the strap. It’s been reported that she will be booked as the top heel of the blue brand women’s division moving forward. The SummerSlam show-closing segment saw Lesnar make his surprise return to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the main event win over John Cena. It’s been reported that WWE is now moving forward with the idea that Lesnar will be a babyface on the blue brand.
WWEComicBook

AJ Lee on CM Punk Mentioning Her on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker

As soon as CM Punk arrived in All Elite Wrestling fans started asking if Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee would join him in the young promotion. Lee, real name April Mendez, departed from the WWE back in 2015 citing severe back issues while also being "caught in the middle" of the issues between Punk and WWE officials. Since then she's published her own memoir, written several comic books and launched her own production company with Aimee Garcia. The two were chosen earlier this year to write the script for the upcoming sequel to 47 Ronin.
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/27)

WWE SmackDown from North Little Rock, Arkansas tonight will feature fallout from the WWE SummerSlam PPV. New Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight and Brock Lesnar is being teased to appear. The arena has confirmed that Edge, Bianca Belair, Big E & Seth Rollins will be...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Adam Cole AEW Debuts Leak

Daniel Bryan has not been on professional wrestling and sports entertainment television since losing a Universal Championship match to ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns back in April. The stipulation added to that match was if Bryan lost, he would be banished from WWE SmackDown. On May 4th, Bryan’s contract with WWE had expired and fans have been wondering what would be next for the leader of the ‘Yes Movement’. Daniel Bryan recently broke his silence after quitting WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Bianca Belair’s WWE SummerSlam Loss Hurt Her Star Power

Bianca Belair’s 27-second loss at WWE SummerSlam to the returning Becky Lynch has sparked criticism across the wrestling world. After holding the SmackDown Women’s Champion for over four months, the EST of WWE’s reign came to a screeching halt when Lynch defeated her in under a minute. WWE Hall of...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bruce Prichard Comments On The Backstage Heat Between Ric Flair & Mick Foley

During the latest edition of his “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Bruce Prichard commented on Ric Flair vs. Mick Foley at WWE SummerSlam 2006, the backstage heat between the two men, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the backstage animosity between Ric Flair and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jim Ross ‘Removed’ From AEW Dynamite?

The AEW veteran commentator Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Fame commentator and he is not considering retirement anytime soon but he did admit that his AEW commentary gig will be his last. Jim Ross could leave AEW Dynamite. Ringside News recently reported Ross’ role on AEW television could...
WWEPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Several AEW Stars Tease Acquisition of a Top Superstar

All Elite Wrestling has made several major acquisitions in recent weeks and it seems like their targeting another big name: Adam Cole ("bay bay"). The former NXT Champion's contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire this week and Cole has not re-signed as of Tuesday (August 24), according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

New NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA EmPowerrr

New NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned at NWA EmPowerrr. Last month, Mickie James announced that the belts were being brought back and new champions would be crowned at the all-women's PPV. The titles were deactivated by the NWA in April 1984 and then sold to the World Wrestling Federation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy