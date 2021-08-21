Pabst Blue Ribbon Commercial During AEW Was Originally Set To Feature Hangman Page

There was a bit of a disagreement between Pabst Blue Ribbon and All Elite Wrestling, leading to the advertisement you saw on the program. PBR had hoped to capitalize on the Domino's/Nick Gage controversy of last week, and had rushed production of a commercial that was set to feature Adam "Hangman" Page. We're told that Page flew to St. Louis to film the commercial and was paid a flat fee, but that an All Elite Wrestling rep kiboshed the production. Pabst Blue Ribbon was told that in order to access AEW stars for a commercial placement during Dynamite, it would require a 2022 agreement and a "six figure investment." We have not been able to get a response from AEW directly on the matter.