Bowcutt leads Legacy to 2nd at Tall City Invite

The Lady Dutch traveled to Muskegon Catholic Central on a warm and muggy morning to compete in the first invitational of the 2021 season. The Lady Dutch finished second in the Gold Division to a talented team from Sparta, 44 to 42. Leading the way for Holland was Freshman Emma Margaron, 22.02.7, good for fourth place overall and a place on the All Invite team. Great start to your high school career Emma! Junior Alisa Mason,22:21.9, finished second for the Lady Dutch and 7th overall also earning a place on the All Invite team. Sophomore and newcomer to the team Abby VanIngen, 22:48.9, was the third finisher for Holland and 9th overall, earning a place on the All Invite team.Nice race Abby! Senior Julia Kooyer, 23:00.4 finished 10th overall and fourth for Holland also earning a spot on the All Invite team. Sophomore Abby Wilson, 23:50.3, a career PR, rounded out the top five for Holland finishing 14th overall and earning her first All invite award! Nice Job Abby! Sophomore Rylee Boerson, 25:52.1, finished 29th running nearly 6 minutes faster than her time at this meet in 2020. Junior Meredith Walters, 26:00.2 finished 31st and was over a 90 seconds faster than 2020 at this meet. Freshman Adelle Snyder, 30:13.3 ran a career PR finishing 44th overall. The Lady Dutch will race next on Tuesday August 24, at the St Joseph Invitational, for race location and times click on the following link; https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/192169/info Go Dutch!