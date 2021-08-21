Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bowcutt leads Legacy to 2nd at Tall City Invite

By Christopher Hadorn
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridger Bowcutt and the Legacy boys cross-country team have made it their goal to reach the regional meet this season. It’s a feat the Rebels boys cross-country team hasn’t accomplished since 2004. Bowcutt and LHS took a step in the right direction toward that goal Saturday, as they finished second...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebels#Lhs#Byu#Trinity#Tapps#Division Ii#Mca#Abilene Christian#Covid#Lubbock Monterey 60#Fort Stockton 151#Pecos#16 28 13#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Tall City Invite sees participation increase

Hogan Park and Sibley Nature Center will be bustling with teenage runners today, and that’s perfectly fine with Midland Classical cross-country coach Ashlee Dunn. The 12th annual Tall City Invitational cross-country meet will have a good turnout when the Division I 5-kilometer races begin with the boys at 9 a.m., followed by the girls at 9:30 a.m.
High Schoolcoveleaderpress.com

S.C. Lee cheerleaders chant their way to victory

S. C. Lee Junior High eighth grader Isabella Sequenzia took a deep breath before walking in front of the judges to begin her cheer routine at the National Cheerleader Association Camp. She worried that her nerves would take over and she would forget the cheers she learned earlier in the week. Sequenzia made it clear why she is the captain of the squad when she was named an All-American Cheerleader and won the America Needs Cheerleaders Award for role modeling the spirit of cheer. Sequenzia has the opportunity to perform at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour both held November 23 through November 26.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Roswell takes field for Alien City Invitational

The Roswell Lady Coyotes took the field Friday and Saturday during the Alien City Invitational at Cielo Grande Soccer Complex. The team recorded wins against Portales (12-2) and Mayfield (2-1) but lost to Centennial (5-1). Pictured above, Roswell’s Alyssa Campos battles a Centennial player for the ball. (David Rocha Photos)
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy wins TISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament

Tyler Legacy remained undefeated on the young season and captured a tournament title along the way. The Lady Raiders swept Texas High (25-21, 25-19) to win the Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Tyler Legacy High School. “It’s great to see these kids battle,” Legacy head coach...
Waldron, INShelbyville News

Monday standouts: Larrison leads Mohawks at Early Bird Invitational

Standouts from Monday’s high school sports action:. Larrison made his varsity debut and led Waldron at the Triton Central Early Bird Invitational at Blue River Park, finishing fourth overall in 20:05 (Green Division). Caden Sheaffer. Sheaffer was right behind Larrison at the Early Bird Invite, finishing fifth in 20:20 (Green...
Amarillo, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

HS FOOTBALL: Rebels start Legacy era with rout of Amarillo High

CANYON – The name may have changed, but the Legacy was alive and well Friday night. After six decades of competing as Lee High School, Legacy High played its first varsity football game against Amarillo High at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium to open the 2021 season. They’re still the Rebels, though, and the tradition lived as it always has.
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Schrock leads Indians at invitational; EPG girls, PTHS boys post wins

METAMORA — High school golf fans in Central Illinois can expect to see a constant battle between Pontiac's Dani Schrock and defending state champion Allison Pacocha of Eureka in girls' play this season. They already squared off in a dual and on Wednesday, the pair finished first and second at the Redbird Classic at Metamora Fields Golf Course.
Sportsblackfordathletics.com

Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd at Hot Dog Invite

It was a very hot day for the Varsity Cross Country Bruins as they traveled to Frankfort on Thursday to compete in the Hot Dog Invitational. The Bruin Girls’ Team raced their way to second place having 5 runners receiving top 15 recognition. These were Chloe Wicker (sophomore) in 7th place with a time of 23:23.03, Allison Clamme (sophomore) in 12th place with a time of 26:02.22, Ammee Uggen (sophomore) in 13th place with a time of 26:02.68, 14th place was Ruby Slentz (senior) with a time of 26:14.80, and Una Bowman (junior) in 15th place with a time of 26:28.91. Senior, Samantha Williamson finished in 19th place overall with a time of 28:13.43 and Allison Jacobs (junior), rounding out the runners with a time of 29:08.85.
Sportshollanddutchsports.com

Lady Dutch place 2nd at Muskegon Catholic Central Invitational

The Lady Dutch traveled to Muskegon Catholic Central on a warm and muggy morning to compete in the first invitational of the 2021 season. The Lady Dutch finished second in the Gold Division to a talented team from Sparta, 44 to 42. Leading the way for Holland was Freshman Emma Margaron, 22.02.7, good for fourth place overall and a place on the All Invite team. Great start to your high school career Emma! Junior Alisa Mason,22:21.9, finished second for the Lady Dutch and 7th overall also earning a place on the All Invite team. Sophomore and newcomer to the team Abby VanIngen, 22:48.9, was the third finisher for Holland and 9th overall, earning a place on the All Invite team.Nice race Abby! Senior Julia Kooyer, 23:00.4 finished 10th overall and fourth for Holland also earning a spot on the All Invite team. Sophomore Abby Wilson, 23:50.3, a career PR, rounded out the top five for Holland finishing 14th overall and earning her first All invite award! Nice Job Abby! Sophomore Rylee Boerson, 25:52.1, finished 29th running nearly 6 minutes faster than her time at this meet in 2020. Junior Meredith Walters, 26:00.2 finished 31st and was over a 90 seconds faster than 2020 at this meet. Freshman Adelle Snyder, 30:13.3 ran a career PR finishing 44th overall. The Lady Dutch will race next on Tuesday August 24, at the St Joseph Invitational, for race location and times click on the following link; https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/192169/info Go Dutch!
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys golf: Spear 2nd, BHS takes 3rd in invite

Nate Spear carded a 2-over 74 and led Burlington High School to a third-place finish in the 10-team Iowa City West Invitational boys golf tournament at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside on Monday. Johnston won the team title with 305. Pleasant Valley was second at 318 and the Grayhounds carded...
Sportsconnersvilleathletics.com

Baker Leads Way at Richmond Invite

The boys cross country team competed in the Richmond Invitational on Saturday. Owen Baker led the Spartan charge with his 7th place finish. Austin Wenta was next across the line in 25th place. He was followed by Jeremy Jergensen in 50th and Carson Giesting in 66th. The Spartans will be...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Golf Team 2nd at Charleston Pre-Season Invite

The Salem Lady Wildcat Golf Team traveled to Charleston on the 16th to play in Charleston’s Pre-season Invitational 9 hole Scramble. The competition consisted of teams of 2 girls playing in a scramble format. The scramble format starts with each player on the team hitting from the tee. The team then agrees which ball to play, and both team members hit their second shot from that location. This continues with each shot until the ball is holed. Only one stroke is counted for each chosen shot location. This format is usually played with a strategy that differs from individual stroke play. Often the first player will play a “safe” shot, and the second player will play a shot with more risk. However, if made correctly the risky shot will help the team to incur fewer strokes per hole.
Coahoma, TXkbestmedia.com

Coahoma girls CC finishes 4th at Tall City meet

MIDLAND — The Coahoma Cross Country girls varsity team ran to an impressive fourth-place finish out of a field of 27 teams in the Division II 3200m race at the Tall City Meet on Saturday. Baylor Wright led the all-freshman Coahoma High School girls team finishing in 16th place with...
NFLMidland Reporter-Telegram

HS FOOTBALL: Legacy's Smith looks to build on all-state season

Wesley Smith is laser focused on being the best inside linebacker he can be for the Legacy football team. Smith burst onto the scene in his first varsity season as a junior, earning third team honors on the Texas Sports Writer Association’s All-State Football Team after registering 119 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumbles caused, two fumble recoveries and 15 quarterback hurries.
Orrville, OHDaily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Triway leads locals at The Pines Invitational

Many of the area powers played through the rain as they met for a huge battle at the Pines Golf Course in Orrville. This caused for some interesting battles as Cloverleaf beat out Triway via tiebreaker to emerge as the winner as both schools shot 315 as a team. West Holmes finished third at 327 and Waynedale punched fourth place with a 327 as a fifth-score tiebreaker separated them as well. Fifth-place Dalton finished just 15 strokes off the lead as well, firing a 330.

Comments / 0

Community Policy