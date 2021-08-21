California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth, authorities said Saturday. Lawrence Stanback, 60, died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail, according to a joint statement from the park and the Inyo County Sheriff's Office. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius).www.startribune.com
