The 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 will be available to order with the GM 6.2L L87 V8 engine, GM Authority can confirm. For 2021, the GMC Yukon AT4 was only available to order with the 5.3L L84 V8 engine. That will change for the 2022 model year, however, with GM set to offer the 6.2L L87 V8 on the off-road-focused trim level for the first time. The 6.2L L87 V8 is the most powerful engine available in the GMC Yukon, offering up 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.