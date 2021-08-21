Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ronnie 2K Embroiled in Dispute With Bradley Beal's Wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 7 days ago

NBA 2K has been going through a slow rollout of all the player ratings over the last week. Predictably (and probably by design) there is a good amount of controversy about the ratings.

Someone who was particularly irked was Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal. Beal was ranked at 89 overall, which is admittedly pretty low for a guy who averaged 30 points last year. She tweeted out her ire on Friday and directed the message to Ronnie 2K, the longtime digital director of marketing for the video game and the most visible face associated with NBA 2K.

Ronnie was quite pleased about it.

Adams-Beal did not hesitate to fire back.

Then this morning, Ronnie 2K decided to escalate and tweeted (before deleting after a few hours), "Hope everyone is having the best weekend except Bradley Beal's wife."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBhzr_0bYyj9Ej00

The 2K representative later followed up that tweet with a gif.

I very much doubt the company is pleased about this interaction. Twitter is a silly place and the more discussion Ronnie 2K can drive about the upcoming video game, the better, but he seems to have unnecessarily escalated the situation. Unsurprising he deleted that follow-up tweet, but everything lives forever on the Internet. Remember that, kids.

Adams-Beal has yet to respond to this morning's tweets, but she is notably active on Twitter so it may only be a matter of time.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryThe Big Lead

White House Marine Sentry Hears Scary Thunder, Gets the Hell Out of There

Standing stoically outside the White House is a pretty sweet gig for any Marine Sentry qualified to do so. The gig combines obvious importance with the opportunity to get some facetime on camera. Usually not on one of the networks, of course, but C-Span might go to a live shot of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When that happens, the best any solider can hope for is to be looking especially cool, calm and collected. Which is typically an easy task.
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Acquire Bradley Beal For A Massive Trade Package

The Golden State Warriors look to be back in the playoffs next season with Klay Thompson's return to the lineup. However, it is possible that they will need some immediate help on the offensive end, as Klay Thompson will likely be eased back into the lineup. Making a win-now move could be beneficial for them, as they could create yet another super team during Stephen Curry's prime.
NBABleacher Report

Trade Packages for Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and NBA's Top Targets

The NBA's 2021 offseason is mostly over. Draft day produced a mega-trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The young players taken that night have shown plenty of talent at Summer League. And free agency is pretty much in the books. With the exception of the Westbrook...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Reveals Bradley Beal Recruited Spencer Dinwiddie To Join Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards look fairly different compared to last season. After all, they traded away former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for multiple players including 6MOTY winner Montrezl Harrell and a former All-Rookie selection in Kyle Kuzma. They also acquired Spencer Dinwiddie via sign-and-trade, which was probably their biggest acquisition this offseason.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Bradley Beal’s Stephen Curry Plan For 2021-22 Season

With Beal presumably being forced into an even larger role for the Wizards moving forward, if that is even possible, the Washington standout has spent his summer fine-tuning his game while coming up with a plan similar to that of two-time NBA MVP and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Deeper threes. I'm not trying to compete with Dame [Lillard], I'm not Logo Lillard.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Bradley Beal

The New York Knicks have been in need of a superstar for many NBA seasons now. They were able to make the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year but now should be looking to improve on the roster. It has already been a busy offseason in New York and the front office can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
NBANBC Sports

Watch Beal, Dinwiddie play pickup with several NBA stars

Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie are gearing up for their first season together on the Wizards in the same way most NBA players do; pickup games. Both members of Washington's backcourt were captured on video playing pickup games hosted by skills trainer Drew Hanlen, with whom Beal has a well-documented relationship.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards GM Expresses Disappointment on Bradley Beal Having to Leave Olympics

Wizards GM on Beal having to leave Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has deep ties to international basketball and the U.S. men's program, so you can imagine how thrilled he was to have one of his players, Bradley Beal, make the Olympic roster ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. Beal, though, was removed from the team just days before they flew to Japan due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Bradley Beal Been Working On His “Shooting Like Dame” Range This Summer

Bradley Beal is coming off a season where he was a scoring machine. While the summer is usually a time to relax, Beal has been working on improving his game. Beal revealed that his goal is to shoot deeper three-pointers next season and shoot more threes overall. The Washington Wizards guard explained that he doesn’t necessarily want to match the likes of Damian Lillard, but consistency is clearly a goal.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Unseld Jr.: Dinwiddie, Beal Will Be “Dynamic” Backcourt

Wes Unseld Jr. is excited about the talent he’ll have available with the Wizards in his first NBA head coaching job, writes Fred Katz of The Athletic. Although the former Nuggets associate head coach is leaving the No. 3 seed in the West for a team that had to go through the play-in tournament last season, Unseld believes Washington is ready to compete right away.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Bradley Beal Wants To Extend His 3PT Range: "I'm Not Trying To Compete With Dame, I'm Not Logo Lillard. But I Want To Shoot Deeper Threes And Shoot More Threes."

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the league, and he finished second in the race for the scoring title. Beal had a stellar year this season, averaging 31.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 4.4 APG. While he is already a spectacular player, it seems as though Bradley Beal has a specific area that he wants to improve in to make himself even better.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma makes bold promise to help Bradley Beal

Kyle Kuzma is looking to turn the page in his NBA career with a bold promise to Bradley Beal and the rest of the Washington Wizards. After spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 26-year-old NBA champion was acquired in a huge blockbuster deal sending him, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell to DC in exchange for Russell Westbrook’s LA homecoming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy