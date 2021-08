Sydney (Agenzia Fides) - In a letter to the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the President of the Australian Bishops' Conference, Archbishop Mark Benedict Coleridge of Brisbane, expressed his deep concern and solidarity with the Afghan people. In the letter, Archbishop Coleridge stressed that the government's decision to welcome 3,000 Afghans, in addition to the 8,000 refugees already admitted in the past, "is an important commitment", "but it is certainly necessary to do more". Based on estimates from major humanitarian organizations and the commitments from other countries, Archbishop Coleridge has proposed to make accommodation available for at least another 17,000 Afghan citizens.