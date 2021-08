This article focuses on the case study of Mariam, a fictional eldest child based on children we have encountered in our research. Mariam, 14, fled from Syria with both parents and her two younger siblings (aged six and 10). Mariam has the most responsibility in her family and she often accompanies her parents to appointments to help translate. Our sketch of Mariam is based on a longitudinal study that assessed reading skills and well-being of 122 Syrian refugee children from 73 families in our Multilingualism and Literacy Lab at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of...