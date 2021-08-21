Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Saturday

Trevino will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday against the Red Sox. Trevino had been in line to receive Monday off, but he was a late addition to the lineup after No. 1 catcher Jonah Heim was scratched due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Considering that the Rangers have placed four players on the COVID-19 injured list within the past four days, Heim could be a candidate to move to the IL ahead of Texas' three-game series in Cleveland that begins Tuesday. If that's the case, Trevino would be in store for at least a short-term run as Texas' top backstop.