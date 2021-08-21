Cancel
MLB

Twins' Kenta Maeda: Exits with forearm tightness

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Maeda was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees with right forearm tightness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Maeda struggled early in Saturday's start, as he allowed five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings prior to his removal. The right-hander had earned wins in each of his last two starts, and his injury likely contributed to his lackluster performance against the Yankees. It's not yet clear whether the issue will prompt a trip to the injured list, but the right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Friday if he's deemed healthy enough to pitch.

