Packers' Jordan Love: Out Saturday
Love (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Jets, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. This shouldn't be surprising considering coach Matt LaFleur more or less confirmed the 2020 first-round pick would not be active for the preseason contest. With Aaron Rodgers also getting a veteran's night off, Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala are the only two active quarterbacks for the Packers on Saturday, with the former expected to take the majority of the work.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0