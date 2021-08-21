Cancel
Dallas, TX

Gov. Candidate Allen West’s Wife, Angela, Arrested For DWI With Child In Car

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Angela West, wife of Texas Governor candidate Allen West, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the car Friday night.

Angela West (Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office)

At 8:44 p.m. Aug. 20, an officer assigned to DPD’s DWI Squad stopped West’s vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2300 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Dallas Police stated the officer had reasons to believe the 61-year-old was intoxicated and subsequently performed a standardized field sobriety test which “led to her arrest for DWI.”

A child under the age of 15 was also reported to be in the car and was later released to their father.

Her husband – the former Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas – stated in a Twitter video that his wife had not been drinking alcohol Friday night and that her breathalyzer test “came up negative.”

“The thing that upsets me the most is that they [Dallas police] took my wife, arrested her, brought her to jail and left my grandson with two Dallas police officers. Luckily, they were able to get in contact with our youngest daughter, Austin, who was able to go and pick up Jackson [West’s grandson] from two police officers on the side of the road… I support the thin blue line but this is insidious.”

West was transported to Lew Sterrett Justice Center where a blood specimen was obtained, police said. She has since been released.

