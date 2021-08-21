Cancel
The Patriots Have Officially Avoided a Nightmare Scenario, But Bill Belichick Needs to Finally Admit Defeat on a Failed Experiment

By Stephen Sheehan
Pretty much everything went right for the New England Patriots during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cam Newton played efficient, mistake-free football. Mac Jones looked like a seasoned pro rather than a rookie. And Bill Belichick watched his much-improved defense hold Nick Sirianni’s team to zero points and only 162 total yards.

