The Patriots Have Officially Avoided a Nightmare Scenario, But Bill Belichick Needs to Finally Admit Defeat on a Failed Experiment
Pretty much everything went right for the New England Patriots during Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cam Newton played efficient, mistake-free football. Mac Jones looked like a seasoned pro rather than a rookie. And Bill Belichick watched his much-improved defense hold Nick Sirianni’s team to zero points and only 162 total yards.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0