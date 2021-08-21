Cancel
Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany; Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alleghany and northeastern Wilkes Counties in northwestern North Carolina through 445 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stone Mountain State Park, or near Sparta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Traphill Roaring Gap Stone Mountain State Park Glade Valley Whitehead and Abshers. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Wilkes County, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Alleghany County, NC
City
Sparta, NC
#Special Weather Statement#Stone Mountain State Park#Alleghany#16 45 00#Wilkes A#Abshers
