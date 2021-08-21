Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai Shares Some Good News for Nintendo Fans

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate director shared some good news for Nintendo fans during a recent interview, which is that he currently has no plans of retiring. In fact, it sounds like he's not thinking of retiring anytime soon. The creator and long-running creative director of Super Smash Bros, Sakurai is 51 years old, which is right about the age many start thinking about retirement. And it's been well-documented how much game development has taken a toll on Sakurai. Back in 2019, he revealed he was on IV drips at one point during Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's development. Knowing this context, you wouldn't blame Sakurai for hanging up the boots early or at least transitioning to something far less stressful. Again though, it doesn't sound like this is on Sakurai's mind. While Sakurai quickly admits game development is a very hard job, he's not ready to call it quits, especially when he's still in demand, which he is. While the Super Smash Bros. series could and will eventually live on without Sakurai, it's nonetheless difficult to imagine.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katsuhiro Harada
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tekken#Nintendo Everything
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation: Analyst Shares Good News for PS4 Owners

The PS5 is selling like hotcakes, despite supply constraints, leaving PS4 owners worried about the future of the platform and how long Sony will support it. That said, according to one industry analyst, PlayStation isn't leaving behind PS4 owners anytime soon, largely because it's too big of a financial gamble. In other words, don't expect too many PS5 exclusives anytime soon.
Video GamesSiliconera

Masahiro Sakurai Talks About PR And Horror on Harada’s Bar

On this week’s Harada Bar, Katsuhiro Harada of Tekken fame interviewed Masahiro Sakurai, with the entirety of the episode available on the show’s official YouTube channel. Earlier this week, Harada teased Sakurai’s appearance on the talk show on his Twitter. You can watch the entire interview below, as well as on the Harada’s Bar YouTube channel, but here are some main points from the interview.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Katsuhiro Harada, Masahiro Sakurai discuss communication and online fans in latest episode of Harada’s Bar

Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada welcomed Super Smash Bros. series creator and producer Masahiro Sakurai on his podcast today. The two talked about a series of topics, including how they view online interaction with fans, approaching other game developers, and even ghosts—all with Harada’s open and direct style of communication that has become a staple of the show.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning to “work as long as I can”

Katsuhiro Harada, the producer of Tekken and the general manager from Bandai Namco, has had the chance to interview and discuss video games with the exceptionally hard working Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. The topic for the recent video is about retirement as both Katsuhiro Harada and Masahiro Sakurai are 51 years of age, with the general population of Japan retiring at 65 (soon to be 70). Mr. Sakurai says in the interview that he is planning to work as long as he possibly can to satisfy himself and the fans.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Sakurai begs Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community to give him a break from speculation and memes

In a recent interview, Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai opened up about the pressure and frustration associated with the community's obsession with DLC fighters. A translation of Harada's Bar: A Special Talk with Masahiro Sakurai and Katsuhiro Harada revealed that Sakurai may be as tired as the memes claim. When Harada asked Sakurai why he doesn't often appear on "laid back" programs, Sakurai blamed the structure of Smash.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Masahiro Sakurai ‘can’t count how many times’ he has wanted to quit, but he will not retire

In last week’s episode of Harada’s Bar, we learned a lot of random things about game designer Masahiro Sakurai, such as that water makes him sick and horror games do not scare him whatsoever. Now, episode 2 of the bar conversation between Masahiro Sakurai and Katsuhiro Harada has dropped, touching upon more random topics like Sakurai’s in-depth thoughts on cars and driving, but it also notably touches upon the topic of retirement and the desire to quit or retire from game development.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ultimate Summit 3 prize pool exceeds $150,000, on pace to become biggest Super Smash Bros. prize pool ever

Just a day after breaking $100,000, the Ultimate Summit Three prize pool has now surpassed $150,000 and is on pace to become the biggest Super Smash Bros. prizing in history. Beyond the Summit’s second Smash Major this year trailed the first, Smash Summit 11, which holds the current record for the biggest Smash prize pool in history at $155,373. This surge in the prize pool came during the final 20 hours of Ultimate Summit’s vote-in period, which saw six players added to the event’s final roster after pooling together support from across the community.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Super Smash Bros. creator Sakurai doesn't plan to retire any time soon

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai may actually truly need a rest. The Super Smash Bros. community loves to joke that Sakurai needs a break, a meme that started due to the player base's seemingly voracious appetite for new DLC fighters that can't be satisfied. Sakurai has been working in the game industry for 30 years and recently opened up about his frustration with the DLC theories, speculations, and demands on Bandai Namco's Katsuhiro Harada's "Harada's Bar" podcast.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

A weird event is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tomorrow

A new challenge is approaching: Big-Mouthed Mayhem. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's latest spirit event is focused on spirits that have large mouths. The three-day event will begin on August 20 and run to August 23. During that time, spirits with the biggest mouths will take over the Spirit Board in Adventure Mode: World of Light. Think Rayquaza and Chain Chomp.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Smash Bros. Creator Breaks His Silence On Wanting To Quit

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the "Super Smash Bros." series, always stirs up fans when it comes to any talk of retirement. Just earlier this year, he said he might be on his way out, which may have come as a surprise to many fans of Nintendo's ultimate crossover series. However, longtime followers probably know that the "Smash Bros." legend has already thought of quitting more times than he could count. On that topic, the "Smash Bros." creator revealed some of his more intimate thoughts on retirement during a recent episode of Harada's Bar, a talk show hosted by "Tekken" director Katsuhiro Harada.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Masahiro Sakurai “can’t count” the number of times he’s wanted to stop making games, but keeps trucking along

Last week Tekken producer and living legend Katsuhiro Harada sat down with the inimitable Masahiro Sakurai to discuss a variety of topics, including Sakurai’s inability to drink water (Friendly NinWire Reminder: stay hydrated, loyal readers). This week’s conversation broached a similarly wide and varied topics, such as Sakurai’s inability to drink alcohol, his main hobby (not video games, but driving), and also his memories of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy