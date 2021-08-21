Cancel
Kirksville, MO

August garden tips and tasks

By KJFM Radio
kjfmradio.com
 7 days ago

KJFM NEWS — Garden Talk is produced monthly at the Adair County University of Missouri Extension Center in Kirksville, Mo. Spray roses susceptible to black spot and other fungus diseases. Annuals that appear leggy and worn can be cut back hard and fertilized to produce a new flush of bloom.

