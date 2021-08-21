Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, OH

Masking required for students in Loveland, Lockland schools

By WCPO staff
WCPO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in two more Ohio districts — Lockland Local Schools and Loveland City Schools — will be required to wear masks when they return to the classroom next week. Loveland superintendent Mike Broadwater announced Saturday that all Pre-K-through-6th graders in his district would be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. Students in graders 7-12 are “strongly encouraged” to mask but can decide not to do so.

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Loveland, OH
Loveland, OH
Health
Loveland, OH
Government
City
Lockland, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Lockland, OH
Education
Loveland, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockland Local Schools#Loveland City Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 2

Community Policy