Is Flag Day Based on a True Story?

Directed by David DeCoteau, Lifetime‘s ‘The Wrong Cheer Captain’ is a thriller film that follows Kate, a young cheerleader who believes that the murder of Emma, a former member of the squad, was well planned and the new Cheer Captain, Anna, may have something to do with it. Since the mysterious death opened doors for the new captain and her influence on the team increased, Kate suspects that she may now pose a threat to others as well. Her worst fears are realized when Anna begins to pay more attention to her, and it appears that she plans on sabotaging her life as well.