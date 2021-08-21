Is Flag Day Based on a True Story?

Cancel
Cover picture for the article‘Flag Day’ is a drama film directed by Sean Penn, who also stars in the lead role. It revolves around a young girl who finds that her father is a conman and struggles to deal with the truth. The movie tells a beautiful yet flawed father-daughter relationship story that will certainly connect with the audience. Penn’s real-life daughter, Dylan Penn, plays his on-screen daughter in the movie. However, does the story itself share any connections to reality? We got curious regarding the same and did a little research. Here’s everything we learned!

