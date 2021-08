AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon for an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the visiting New York Mets. The Mets got on the board early with three runs in the first inning. However, the Dodgers roared back with two runs in the fourth inning. Later, the Mets scored two runs in the 7th inning and two more in the 9th inning. The Dodgers were unable to score again. The New York Mets won the game by a final score of 7-2 ending the Dodger’s 9-game winning streak.