Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/21/2021

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCook; Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCK...SOUTHWESTERN MOODY...SOUTHEASTERN LAKE MINNEHAHA...SOUTHEASTERN MCCOOK AND NORTH CENTRAL TURNER COUNTIES At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humboldt, or 9 miles northeast of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 755 PM quarter sized hail was reported near Humboldt. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crooks, Colton, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Trent and Egan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0