Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/21/2021

By Mike Dandrea
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day in western North Dakota, with some even better news heading into the evening and overnight. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. By mid-morning on Sunday, those showers will become more widespread. Those will bring a very low risk of severe weather, with the biggest threat for severe weather being south of the James River Valley into South Dakota.

