FDA Reportedly Aims to Grant Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Monday
The Food and Drug Administration is seeking to grant full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the New York Times. Other media outlets, including Politico, first reported the full approval was expected next week. But the Times hears word that the goal was to get the approval through on Friday but regulators were still getting through “a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company.” That’s why the paper’s sources say the process could very well be extended beyond Monday as some aspects of the review may not be finished in time. But even if it is delayed beyond Monday, it still looks like approval would come earlier than an unofficial deadline that the agency had set for around Labor Day.slate.com
