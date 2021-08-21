Cancel
FDA Reportedly Aims to Grant Full Approval to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration is seeking to grant full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the New York Times. Other media outlets, including Politico, first reported the full approval was expected next week. But the Times hears word that the goal was to get the approval through on Friday but regulators were still getting through “a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company.” That’s why the paper’s sources say the process could very well be extended beyond Monday as some aspects of the review may not be finished in time. But even if it is delayed beyond Monday, it still looks like approval would come earlier than an unofficial deadline that the agency had set for around Labor Day.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
healththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.
Medical & BiotechSlate

Why the Pfizer vaccine’s new name feels so awful to say.

The reaction to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration should have been cause for pure celebration. But, even among fans of the vaccine, the reaction on social media was not entirely positive, thanks to its awkward name: Comirnaty. Twitter user Christopher Bouzy wrote, “The person(s) who came up with this name should never be allowed to name anything ever again. They shouldn’t even be allowed to name their pets.” Nancy Friedman, a linguistic expert on branding, opined that “Comirnaty is a meh name: it sounds strained and laborious.” She compared the Pfizer name with SpikeVax, the brand name currently being used for the Moderna vaccine in Europe. As Friedman noted on her blog, SpikeVax “is fun to say and it gets your attention, because spike is not a neutral word.”
Medical & Biotechmediaite.com

Biden Urges Vaccine Mandates for Businesses After FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer Dose: ‘I Call on You Now’ to ‘Require it’

President Joe Biden called on companies to implement vaccine requirements on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration finally gave full approval to the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine on Monday. All three vaccines had been given Emergency Use Authorization months ago, and as of this posting a little over half the United States is fully vaccinated.
Medical & Biotecherienewsnow.com

What Could Pfizer’s FDA Approval Mean For Kids?

WASHINGTON – By the end of the summer, we could have a fully FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is moving as fast as possible to approve Pfizer’s vaccine, and sources told the New York Times it could happen as soon as Labor Day. However, time is of the essence....
PharmaceuticalsSlate

Finally, Something Good

Here’s a welcome piece of good pandemic news: The Food and Drug Administration just granted the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine full approval. “We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. According to a May survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a third of unvaccinated adults would be “more likely” to get vaccinated once the FDA granted full approval.
Medical & BiotechWPRI

Fauci expects uptick after FDA OKs Pfizer shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis.

