David Dastmalchian Talks the Similarities Between Making The Dark Knight, Ant-Man, and The Suicide Squad

By Jamie Jirak
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Dastmalchian is no stranger to the world of comic book films. One of the actor's first roles was playing the Joker's thug in The Dark Knight before going on to appear as Kurt Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now, the actor is making headlines for his fan-favorite performance as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. Dastmalchian recently had a chat with Vulture and talked about his history with comic book movies. When asked how the films were different, the actor revealed he thinks of them more as "simpatico" experiences.

