Jeff Davis County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jeff Davis by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Star Mountain. This includes the following streams and drainages Barrilla Draw and Horse Thief Canyon.

