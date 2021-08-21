Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH