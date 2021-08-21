Jets vs Packers Game Thread

It’s week 2 of the NFL preseason. In the aftermath of the devastating injury to Carl Lawson, the show must go on. Today in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the show continues with the New York Jets taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Jets are expected to see relatively few Green Bay starters, and the defense will be facing third and possibly fourth string quarterbacks, so the Jets first string defense should have the advantage as long as it is on the field. We’ll see the first indications of how the Jets will deal with the loss of Lawson today. We’ll also see the continued development of Zach Wilson at quarterback. Wilson was harried this week by the Packers’ first team defense in joint practices, but he may have a better chance in the game today, when he may be dealing with Packers backups. So it goes as the regular season fast approaches and the Jets try to get ready. A little more than a week from today the Jets and the rest of the NFL will be trimming their rosters down to 53 and they will begin to prepare for the regular season opener. How did it get so late so soon?