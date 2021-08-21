Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets vs Packers Game Thread

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s week 2 of the NFL preseason. In the aftermath of the devastating injury to Carl Lawson, the show must go on. Today in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the show continues with the New York Jets taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Jets are expected to see relatively few Green Bay starters, and the defense will be facing third and possibly fourth string quarterbacks, so the Jets first string defense should have the advantage as long as it is on the field. We’ll see the first indications of how the Jets will deal with the loss of Lawson today. We’ll also see the continued development of Zach Wilson at quarterback. Wilson was harried this week by the Packers’ first team defense in joint practices, but he may have a better chance in the game today, when he may be dealing with Packers backups. So it goes as the regular season fast approaches and the Jets try to get ready. A little more than a week from today the Jets and the rest of the NFL will be trimming their rosters down to 53 and they will begin to prepare for the regular season opener. How did it get so late so soon?

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Packers#American Football#Packers Game Thread#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Jordan Love Picking Up 1 Bad Habit From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can make throws that 99-percent of NFL quarterbacks, even many great ones, can’t pull off. His potential heir apparently Jordan Love has an impressive arm of his own, but it sounds like he may need to play within himself a bit more. Rodgers was understandably absent for the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Packers can sign after Devin Funchess injury

The defending NFC North champions may be looking for some additional depth for their wide receiving corps after losing a veteran for the season. Last offseason, the Green Bay Packers opted to give one-time Carolina Panthers’ wideout Devin Funchess a chance. He had been injured as a member of the Colts in Week 1 of 2019 and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve.
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is KJ Wright the Packers Final Piece?

Green Bay Packers fans are ready for the here and now. After a ridiculously tumultuous off-season, the green and gold faithful are ready to focus on the present. What will happen with Rodgers after this season? Who cares. Is Jordan Love capable of being a superstar in this league? Who cares. Has the front office created another Rodgers situation with Davante Adams? Who. Cares.
NFLchatsports.com

Packers rookie Royce Newman will start at right guard vs. Jets

Rookie offensive lineman Royce Newman is going to get his chance to win the job as the starting right guard for the Green Bay Packers to start the 2021 season. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Newman, a fourth-round pick, will start at right guard on Saturday against the New York Jets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy