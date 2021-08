After the spectacle that Major League Baseball put on earlier this week, Kevin Costner’s “Field of Dreams” has seen a resurgence. Dubbed the “Field of Dreams” game by MLB, the game took place in an Iowa cornfield — much the same as the movie. Kevin Costner was on hand for the game and even recreated an iconic scene from the movie. The game’s audience, both live and on television, really seemed to be into the game. It isn’t every day that you a professional base game being played in a field with 10-foot high corn stalks. It was also the very first Major League Baseball played in the state of Iowa. The “Field of Dreams” game drew a large audience in attendance at the game and even more watching on television.