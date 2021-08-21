Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleA Starter Pokemon is the first Pokemon you will call your own in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Usually, these Pokemon are native to the region you begin your journey in, but in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, these three choices were brought in from around the world to Hisui by the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Video GamesIGN

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: M4dl3r, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Brendan Graeber. This page is part of IGN's Aliens: Fireteam Elite Wiki guide and details the complete list of standard controls and keybindings for playing Aliens: Fireteam Elite on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Need help understanding the Aliens: Fireteam Elite controls for a particular platform? Click...
Video GamesIGN

The World is Not Enough Wiki Guide

Need help conquering this game? You're in luck! The team at IGN Guides has written an in-depth strategy guide for The World is Not Enough that will help you in your quest. Inside, you'll find expert hints, cheats, walkthroughs and strategies written by the editors of IGN.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off new evolutions and a very hairy Growlithe

Pokemon: Legends Arceus features a host of brand-new Pokemon and regional variants. During today's Pokemon Direct, Nintendo introduced a host of new arrivals that haven't previously been seen in the series. First up is Wyrdeer, an evolution of deer Pokemon Stantler, that's grown accustomed to life in the harsh mountain environments of the Hasui region - the name attached to what will eventually be known as the Sinnoh region. During the showcase, we got to see the player character using Wyrdeer as a mount.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #166 – Call of Duty Vanguard First Look, Pokemon Legends Arceus Info, Quake Remaster

Last week had some exciting news, especially for the fans of FPS games. Not only are we getting a full reveal of Call of Duty Vanguard, but we are also getting a remaster of the original Quake, Back 4 Blood is heating up with its beta and the release of Battlefield 2042 is fast approaching as well. Oh, and Nintendo has much in store with the ever-popular Pokemon. Read on to find out more.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Breaks Tradition and Looks Amazing

This morning brought us a brand new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, showing off more of the Hisui region and just how different this experience will be. Once you finish up playing through the Diamond/Pearl remakes, January will bring the next major Pokémon game to the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in a more ancient Sinnoh region (where Diamond and Pearl are based), where it’s still unexplored territory known as the Hisui region.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

No Ranked Battles for Legends: Arceus, Diamond/Pearl Remakes

The Pokémon Company held the longest ever Pokémon Presents, giving us nearly half an hour of updates. Most of that time was spent on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Diamond and Pearl remakes. We learned tons of details about new and revamped features that will show up in these games, but we also learned about one key feature that won’t be present in either. The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Ranked Battles will be absent in both games.
Video GamesIGN

12 Minutes Wiki Guide

This section of IGN's 12 Minutes Wiki Guide details how to get the Coward ending. Unlike Alone and Continue, this ending won't bring you to the credits. However, you will earn an achievement for completing it. The quickest possible way to get through this story without gathering any further information...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has trading and Mystery Gifts

Today’s Pokémon Presents was packed with info on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The trailer and subsequent gameplay video showed off details about the story and characters, new Pokémon and regional forms, and more. Afterward, The Pokémon Company updated the official website with even more info, including the quiet confirmation of two major features. It seems you’ll once again be able to trade with other players and download Mystery Gifts!
Video GamesIGN

Psychonauts 2 Wiki Guide

Psychonauts 2 continues the story of a young psychic named Razputin in his quest to join an elite group of international psychic secret agents, the Psychonauts. At last, Raz realizes his dream and visits Psychonauts Headquarters. However, when he gets there, he finds it's not the perfect place he expected and quickly realizes that the Psychonauts need him more than he needs them.
Video GamesIGN

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Will Feature Over 10,000 Cards - Gamescom 2021

Konami Digital Entertainment has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will feature more than 10,000 cards to unlock and build into your deck. The staggering library of cards includes icons such as Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Exodia the Forbidden One. All can be seen in the new Master Duel trailer, which can be watched below.
Video GamesIGN

Naraka: Bladepoint Review

Despite battle royale fatigue inching its way into the collective gaming consciousness in recent years, Naraka: Bladepoint is proof that the last-fighter-standing formula still has loads of unexplored potential. This high-flying third-person brawler blends the tight sword clashes of Soul Calibur with the frantic supply gathering and ever-constricting circle of Apex Legends to glorious results. After sinking 35 hours into the full release, its superb melee combat and exhilarating gravity-defying antics are still making me grin, even if irritating network connection issues and lifeless bot matches sometimes hinder the fun. Naraka: Bladepoint isn't afraid to punish you for not respecting its mountainous skill ceiling, but once you find your footing, putting it down is a challenge in and of itself.

