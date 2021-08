Good show this week! They said that 640 would be enough, but we just couldn’t stop. People are comparing this to hanging out with your tech friends at the bar for a bit, and that might be strangely accurate. We cover our two reviews from different manufactures on the latest AMD RX 6600 XT GPU, the superfast Sabrent Rocket card, and one of our favorites – the Amiga 500 mini remake and share a few anecdotes along the way. EA celebrates 27 years of Need for Speed, and go check out the early access of Battlefield 2042 if that’s your kinda thing. Reminder: no show next week.