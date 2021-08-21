Torrance Memorial healthcare workers hit the waves, shed the coronavirus stress for a while
Healthcare workers took their own advice and practiced a little self care this weekend at the beach. Torrance Memorial Medical Center sent 10 of their frontline employees to partake in a COVID-19 surf therapy session offered by the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation in Manhattan Beach on Saturday, Aug 21. Along with learning the fundamentals of surfing from experts, workers also had a chance to decompress from the emotional toll of the past 18 months.www.dailynews.com
