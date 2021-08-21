Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Johnson; Lincoln; Logan; Lonoke; Monroe; Montgomery; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Yell HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, AR
County
Garland County, AR
County
Pike County, AR
City
Johnson, AR
County
Jefferson County, AR
County
Monroe County, AR
County
Montgomery County, AR
County
Hot Spring County, AR
County
Bradley County, AR
County
Scott County, AR
City
Bradley, AR
City
Jefferson, AR
County
Polk County, AR
City
Monroe, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
County
Johnson County, AR
County
Lonoke County, AR
County
Drew County, AR
County
Calhoun County, AR
County
Conway County, AR
County
Pulaski County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
County
Cleveland County, AR
City
Conway, AR
County
Lincoln County, AR
County
Pope County, AR
County
Dallas County, AR
County
Desha County, AR
County
Grant County, AR
County
Saline County, AR
County
Faulkner County, AR
City
Perry, AR
City
Cleveland, AR
County
Yell County, AR
County
Perry County, AR
County
Ouachita County, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
County
Arkansas County, AR
County
Logan County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Dallas#Heat Advisory#Bradley Calhoun Clark#Polk#Prairie#Saline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy