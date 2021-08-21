Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected over the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Eglin AFB, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Longwood, Eglin Village and Postil.