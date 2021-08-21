Cancel
Blaine County, ID

Red Flag Warning issued for Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. Target Area: Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422, 425 AND 427 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds may produce new fire starts or help spread existing fires. Most storms WILL NOT produce wetting rains. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph possible. Messick

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

