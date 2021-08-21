Cancel
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cache and northeastern Box Elder Counties through 245 PM MDT At 155 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Plymouth, or 18 miles south of Malad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Portage and Washakie. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 395 and 400. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

