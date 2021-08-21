Cancel
Congress & Courts

Kentucky Supreme Court: New laws limiting Beshear’s emergency powers are valid

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

In a momentous legal defeat for Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Supreme Court in a rare Saturday decision ruled on the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws that limit his authority to enact emergency orders to help control the coronavirus pandemic. In a 34-page order, the state’s highest court unanimously...

www.gazettextra.com

Kentucky State
Robert Stivers
Andy Beshear
#Emergency Powers#U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Republican#Franklin Circuit Court#The Supreme Court#Kentuckians#House#Senate#The General Assembly#Commonwealth
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.
Kentucky State
WashingtonExaminer

Beshear pulls Kentucky’s mask mandate

Gov. Andy Beshear pulled his most recent mask mandate order for schools and daycares on Monday. However, even in the wake of a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling against his ability to issue emergency orders, he told a Lexington television outlet that a broader mask mandate may be necessary.
Indiana State

Indiana Supreme Court Rejects Rokita Appeal In Emergency Powers Lawsuit

The Indiana Supreme Court denied Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to halt a lawsuit between the governor and the General Assembly over emergency powers. Gov. Eric Holcomb sued lawmakers over a new law that allows the legislature to call itself into special session during a public emergency. He argued the Indiana Constitution only gives the governor that power.
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s Top Court Upholds Law That Combats Pension Spiking

Law discourages late-career pay raises aimed at pension boost. A Kentucky law forcing cities to foot the bill when they allow employees to boost their pensions through bogus pay raises was upheld by the commonwealth’s top court, which ordered a city to pay $210,894 toward a retired police officer’s pension.
Kentucky State

Beshear: Third of Kentucky's new COVID-19 cases are among children

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has reported its third highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday and a third of those are among children, according to data from Kentucky Public Health. Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,849 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 1,518 of those cases are among children, the...
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky Supreme Court to release rulings today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled an extra rendition for Saturday, Aug. 21. Opinions will be released at noon. The Supreme Court does not announce ahead of time which opinions will be released during rendition, but there has been much anticipation on a ruling about Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandates using his emergency powers.
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court blocks eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s Covid-related eviction moratorium. “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it,” the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion. The three liberal justices dissented. This latest round of litigation was prompted by...
Maryland State

Evictions looming in Maryland after Supreme Court overturns CDC ban

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It’s unclear how many evictions are looming in Maryland after a ruling by the Supreme Court Thursday night. The high court ruled the CDC did not have the authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium, which was tied to local transmission rates of COVID-19. The Supreme...
Boise, ID

Idaho Supreme Court overturns new ballot initiative law

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Supreme Court has unanimously voted to overturn the new ballot initiative law. The new law required groups to get signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts if they want to get a voter initiative on the ballot. Reclaim Idaho, the organization that spearheaded the successful Medicaid Expansion initiative in 2018, said it gave Idaho the most restrictive signature-gathering rules in the nation and made future grassroots initiatives virtually impossible.
Politics

Indiana Supreme Court rejects bid to block governor’s lawsuit

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Supreme Court ruled that Governor Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the power of state lawmakers can move forward. Governor Holcomb filed the suit after lawmakers passed a measure this year allowing them to intervene during public health emergencies. It’s the second time this month the court rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to block the governor’s lawsuit.
Congress & Courts

ID Supreme Court Rules New Initiative Law Unconstitutional

The Idaho Supreme Court has ruled a new law that makes it more difficult to place citizen initiatives on the ballot is unconstitutional. The law approved by the legislature this year requires initiative sponsors to gather signatures from at least 6% of the registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

