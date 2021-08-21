Cancel
Junction City, KS

USD 475 works to help infants, toddlers with developmental struggles

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 is offering services to parents with children 0-3 with developmental concerns. Geary Co. Schools USD 475 says the highly qualified team at its Infant-Toddler Services is meant to empower the parents of children from ages birth to 3 years with developmental concerns. It said the staff made up of speech-language pathologists, an occupational therapist, a physical therapist and early childhood special educators work one-on-one with 120 families to create an Individual Family Service Plan and provide support in the implementation process.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Infants#Toddlers#Wibw#Geary Co#Infant Toddler Services
