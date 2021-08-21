Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Therapy dogs at UPMC cancer center bring soothing and smiles

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VdaS_0bYyUyP200

PITTSBURGH — She’s big, furry and makes people smile.

The 115-pound canine walks through the halls of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Shadyside every Thursday, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

As the animal strolls with owner Amy Bischoff, the pair certainly draw attention.

They’re stopped within the first few steps. Questions are asked.

What is the dog’s name? What breed? May I pet the dog?

Her name is Olive, and she’s a Newfoundland. And yes, she would love for someone to stroke her back and rub her head.

Olive, who will be 10 in December, is a therapy dog who was trained at the Pittsburgh location of Therapy Dogs United.

You can read more about Olive by clicking here!

