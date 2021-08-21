70 new COVID- 19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

View more in
Franklin County, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
New Orleans, LA|Posted byNBC News
Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Presidential Election|Posted byABC News
Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights
Thousands of voting rights advocates are rallying across the country.
Military|Posted byThe Hill
Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast
The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
San Diego, CA|Posted byThe Associated Press
Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole
SAN DIEGO (AP) — For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel...
Florida State|Posted byCBS News
Florida school districts may impose mask mandates, judge rules
School districts in Florida may impose mask mandates, a judge said Friday, ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by issuing an executive order banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is...
Public Safety|Posted byCNN
Elizabeth Holmes likely to accuse ex-boyfriend and former Theranos executive of psychological and sexual abuse, court documents reveal
(CNN) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos whose criminal trial is set to begin in a matter of days, is likely to defend herself by claiming she was the victim of a decade-long abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, also a former Theranos executive, court documents reveal.
World|Posted byReuters
U.S. in final phase of Kabul evacuations, Taliban says ready to take over airport
Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. forces are in the final phase of leaving Kabul, ending two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, and just over 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before troops withdraw, a Western security official said on Sunday. The country's new Taliban rulers are...
World|Posted byThe Hill
ISIS-K commander told CNN before Kabul attack that group was waiting to strike
An ISIS-K commander said in a CNN interview conducted two weeks before the terrorist organization’s deadly bombing attack on Kabul’s airport Thursday that the group was waiting for a time to strike. In the interview, which first aired Friday, the insurgent group leader told CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward...
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
House progressives are urgently calling on Democratic Congressional leaders to pass legislation to extend the federal eviction moratorium.
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byThe Hill
Biden to mourn service members killed in Kabul bombing at dignified transfer
President Biden on Sunday will meet in Delaware with the families of U.S. service members who died last week in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, and witness the return of their remains. The president and the first lady left early Sunday for Dover Air Force Base, where they will...
Comments / 1