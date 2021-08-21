Cancel
Dickson County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR HOUSTON, HUMPHREYS, HICKMAN, AND DICKSON COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Northern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Central Houston County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Humphreys County in middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 8 and 12 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Houston, Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson Counties. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dickson, Waverly, Centerville, Erin, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Pinewood, Nunnelly, Lyles, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs and Houston County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC

