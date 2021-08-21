Cancel
Marion County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Southern Marion County in south central Illinois * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in the past 2 hours. Showers and storms have moved out of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Odin, Iuka, Kell, Walnut Hill, Cartter and Selmaville.

alerts.weather.gov

