Flash floods occur when persistent heavy rain causes small creeks, channels, and streams to swell rapidly. On August 21, 2021, a burst of severe and extremely localized rainfall led to catastrophic flash floods in Tennessee. In just 24 hours, 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain fell on several towns in northern and central portions of the state, according to the National Weather Service. The total broke the state record for rainfall in a day (previously 13.6 inches). Floodwaters rose quickly on local streams and rivers, wiping out roads and communication lines and killing at least 22 people.