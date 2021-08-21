Cancel
Spring Valley, OH

Spring Valley Academy holds groundbreaking for high school expansion

CENTERVILLE — Spring Valley Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 15,000-square-foot high school expansion Saturday afternoon.

School leaders and donors ceremonially broke ground on the $6.4 million project to be completed in summer 2022, according to a news release.

The expansion was needed because the current facility is at its maximum capacity with increased enrollment.

“We’ve been growing rapidly in our enrollment and we’ve reached the point where we have to build in order to accommodate the growth,” Darren Wilkins, Principle of SVA said.

Fundraising will continue through construction with $4 million of the goal already committed.

