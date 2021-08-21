Browns vs Giants Preseason Preview

The Cleveland Browns will play their second of three preseason constants this upcoming Sunday at home versus the New York Giants. This will be the first chance for Browns fans to get a glimpse of their squad up close and personal in a game situation against another opponent. For the first time in over a year, the Browns will host a game with no fan restrictions in place due to COVID-19. New members of the organization should be looking forward to Sunday as the fanbase is excited and ready to support their team.