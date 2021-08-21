NetherRealm Studios' Next Game Reportedly Mortal Kombat 12, Not Injustice 3

The release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is just over a week away now to deliver fans 2021’s second Mortal Kombat movie. Battle of the Realms is a sequel to last year’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and isn’t related to the live-action Mortal Kombat beyond its source material, but there’s reason to believe more people might have more eyes on the theatrical side of Mortal Kombat now given how hard the live-action movie was pushed in theaters and on HBO Max. Even if that is to be the case, Battle of the Realms producer Rick Morales said he and the team felt no extra pressures to follow up the live-action movie.