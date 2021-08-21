NetherRealm Studios' Next Game Reportedly Mortal Kombat 12, Not Injustice 3
NetherRealm Studios announced earlier this year that it would officially be moving on from working on Mortal Kombat 11 and would instead be shifting its attention to the next project on top. For many fans, this follow-up game was widely assumed to be that of Injustice 3 given how NetherRealm has operated in recent years. However, a new report has now emerged and has indicated that this might not be the case, and instead, the studio could be working on Mortal Kombat 12.comicbook.com
