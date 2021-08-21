Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NetherRealm Studios' Next Game Reportedly Mortal Kombat 12, Not Injustice 3

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherRealm Studios announced earlier this year that it would officially be moving on from working on Mortal Kombat 11 and would instead be shifting its attention to the next project on top. For many fans, this follow-up game was widely assumed to be that of Injustice 3 given how NetherRealm has operated in recent years. However, a new report has now emerged and has indicated that this might not be the case, and instead, the studio could be working on Mortal Kombat 12.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netherrealm Studios#Mortal Kombat#Netherrealm Studios#Wb Games#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesDecider

Is the New ‘Mortal Kombat’ on HBO Max?

Nearly five months have passed since Mortal Kombat made its HBO Max debut, and if you’re wondering if it’s still available to stream, you’re not alone. The video game-turned-blockbuster movie debuted to a whopping $83 million at the worldwide box office (even with the pandemic!), a sure sign that the film is a must-watch. We have everything you need to know about streaming the film today, and when we may see it on HBO Max again.
Video GamesComicBook

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Producer Felt No Pressure Following Up the Live-Action Movie

The release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is just over a week away now to deliver fans 2021’s second Mortal Kombat movie. Battle of the Realms is a sequel to last year’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and isn’t related to the live-action Mortal Kombat beyond its source material, but there’s reason to believe more people might have more eyes on the theatrical side of Mortal Kombat now given how hard the live-action movie was pushed in theaters and on HBO Max. Even if that is to be the case, Battle of the Realms producer Rick Morales said he and the team felt no extra pressures to follow up the live-action movie.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

MyGamer Visual Cast – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PC)

This week, Gillman and I play some Mortal Kombat 11 because he bought the super mega ultra version on sale for like 20 bucks or something. So we talk about the MK series, how I am impressed by the detailed story, and the MK movie that was on HBO earlier this year.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Mortal Kombat 9 APK Full Version Free Download (Aug 2021)

Mortal Kombat 9 APK Full Version Free Download (Aug 2021) Mortal Kombat, also known as Mortal Kombat 9, is a fighting game that NetherRealm Studios developed and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published. The game’s main feature is one-on-one 2.5D fighting. Mortal Kombat has a single, two-dimensional fighting plane that can be viewed at 60 frames per second. However, characters are rendered in three dimensions to provide depth and variety to depict various projectiles. Four buttons on the controller represent attacks, and each button is linked to a corresponding part of the limb.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Mortal Kombat Creator Thinks The Franchise Deserves Its Own What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? is hardly a new concept when the comic book run of the same name has existed for decades, but it’s a novel approach to expanding the cinematic universe’s mythology. The Disney Plus series takes familiar events featuring the majority of the same cast members reprising their roles in the animated realm, before spinning them off in unpredictable and entertaining directions.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max Reportedly Wants Female-Led Mortal Kombat Show

Not everyone was unanimous in their praise for this year’s adaptation of NetherRealm’s infamously gory fighting game franchise, but Mortal Kombat certainly proved, at the very least, that a healthy appetite exists for more adventures in Earthrealm. Indeed, director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut smashed a number of records when it debuted on HBO Max back in the spring, even beating out the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong in sheer viewership numbers despite having but a fraction of the latter’s budget.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Big Mortal Kombat News Reportedly Coming Soon

Ever since the Mortal Kombat reboot was released at the end of April, fans have been waiting on tenterhooks to discover what the future holds for the fantasy martial arts action franchise. $83 million at the box office on a $55 million budget isn’t a spectacular return, but a lot more theaters were closed when Simon McQuoid’s feature length directorial debut hit theaters.
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Matt Yang King On Bringing Kung Lao To Animation (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Producer Rick Morales Teases The Bloody Sequel (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
Video Gamesheyuguys.com

Win Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms on Blu-ray and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Xbox Series X

Explore the explosive new chapter and follow-up to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history, when Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms arrives on Blu-Ray on August 30, 2021 and on Digital on August 31, 2021. You could win a copy of the film on Blu-ray alongside a copy of the game Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Xbox Series X!   
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Jordan Rodrigues Discusses Powering Up Liu Kang (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Mortal Kombat Animated Series Reportedly In Development For HBO Max

After the success of the live-action Mortal Kombat feature film released in 2021, reports are surfacing that HBO Max is developing a Mortal Kombat animated series. Video game adaptations used to have a reputation for being doomed to failure, based in part on the the 1997 box office flop Mortal Kombat: Annihilation—but times may be changing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy