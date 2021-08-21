The CM Punk Moment

Professional wrestling is about the moments. It’s something that I’ve written about a lot in recent months when I discussed All Elite Wrestling, the ability to create the moments that will be look at in hindsight as notable or historic. The ability to create those moments and the emotion that goes along with them are ultimately what draws money in professional wrestling. Furthermore, those moments put a foot print in the history books of the industry and cement an organization are a true player in the sports entertainment business. When Scott Hall jumped the rail on Nitro, it was a moment that became woven into the fabric of the history of sports entertainment. When Steve Austin landed the stunner and claimed the championship in 1998, as Jim Ross yelled, “Stone Cold! Stone Cold! Stone Cold!” it was a book mark in the pages of history. You can cite many examples, but the common theme is those moments had an impact that shifted the direction of the industry.