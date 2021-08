As soon as CM Punk arrived in All Elite Wrestling fans started asking if Punk's wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee would join him in the young promotion. Lee, real name April Mendez, departed from the WWE back in 2015 citing severe back issues while also being "caught in the middle" of the issues between Punk and WWE officials. Since then she's published her own memoir, written several comic books and launched her own production company with Aimee Garcia. The two were chosen earlier this year to write the script for the upcoming sequel to 47 Ronin.