WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates’ Road to the Indoor Football League’s United Bowl begins on Phoenix Field at the DCU Center this Saturday night at 7:00 against the Bismarck Bucks. The Pirates earned the second seed in the field of eight teams in the IFL Playoffs going 11-3, the best record in team history. Massachusetts ended its first season in their new league as the hottest team in the IFL with a franchise best eight game winning streak, which is also the longest in the league this season.